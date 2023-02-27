Global AI Infrastructure Market Is Projected To Grow At A 30% Rate Through The Forecast Period

AI Infrastructure Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's AI Infrastructure Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI infrastructure market. As per TBRC’s AI infrastructure market forecast, the AI infrastructure market size is expected to grow to $128.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.8%.

The increase in data traffic and need for high computing power are expected to propel the growth of the AI infrastructure market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest AI infrastructure market share. Major players in the AI infrastructure market include Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, The Samsung Group, Micron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Trending AI Infrastructure Market Trend

Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the AI infrastructure market. Major companies operating in the AI infrastructure market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2021, Nvidia Corporation, a US-based company operating in AI infrastructure, introduced NVIDIA AI Launchpad, an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, to streamline the entire AI lifecycle and deploy AI infrastructure quicker and support every aspect of AI virtually such as data center training and inference to full-scale deployment at the edge. Moreover, NVIDIA AI LaunchPad is compatible with GPUs and DPUs-based systems, and this combination will help enterprises with the ability to accelerate AI workloads and also advantage of security, isolation, and performance enhancements provided by DPUs.

AI Infrastructure Market Segments

• By Offerings: Hardware, Server Software

• By Function: Training, Inference

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning

• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid

• By End User: Enterprises, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers

• By Geography: The global AI infrastructure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI infrastructure refers to IT infrastructure that is used to collect data from various systems and prepare for its analysis and it is used to predict outcomes, automate administrative tasks, and enhance working with software-defined infrastructure technologies. The AI infrastructure are used to access and manage the computing resources to test, train and deploy AI algorithms to manage machine learning workflow.

AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides AI infrastructure analysis and AI infrastructure insights on AI infrastructure global market size, drivers and AI infrastructure trends, AI infrastructure market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and AI infrastructure market growth across geographies.

