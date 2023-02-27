Global AI In Pharma Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI in pharma market. As per TBRC’s AI in pharma market forecast, the AI in pharma market size is expected to grow to $4.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.4%.

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for clinical trials research is driving its demand for AI in the pharmaceutical market. North America is expected to hold the largest AI in pharma market share. Major players in the AI in pharma market include Novartis, IBM Watson, Microsoft Corporation, Merck, GNS Healthcare., Google, AstraZeneca.

Companies operating in the AI for the pharma market are introducing new AI tools that will be beneficial for the pharma companies and this is a key trend in AI in the pharma market. AI helps in quality control, predictive maintenance, waste reduction, design optimization, and process automation. For instance, in August 2022, Sanford Health, a US-based non-profit, integrated healthcare delivery system,and Sharp HealthCare, a US-based non-profit organization in healthcarepartnered with Dandelion Health, a US-based healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company, introduced a comprehensive data platform that gives health institutions access to high-quality, representative patient data for clinical AI development. The Dandelion Platform is made to give health AI developers secure, ethical access to patient datasets which includes include images, waveforms, and structured health records, so they may make tools and products that will help patients and clinicians.

• By Technology: Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Deep Learning

• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules

• By Application: Diagnosis, Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Epidemic Prediction

• By Geography: The global AI in pharma market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in pharma refers to the use of automated algorithms to jobs that normally need human intelligence. Large datasets including disease patterns can be successfully identified by AI solutions in pharma, and they can also assist in understanding which medication formulations would be most effective for treating certain ailments.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides AI in pharma market insights on AI in pharma market size, drivers and AI in pharma global market trends, AI in pharma market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and AI in pharma market growth across geographies. The AI in pharma global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business