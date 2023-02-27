Elite Athletes Rejoice: Quick Pain Relief and Improved Performance with Dr. Yoav Nagar's Revolutionary CMPT Technique
Dr. Nagar's CMPT technique has transformed my life.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center is proud to introduce Dr. Yoav Nagar's Corrective Movement Pattern Technique (CMPT), a revolutionary proprietary combination of modalities that is transforming sports and spine rehabilitation. This technique is highly sought after by professional athletes as they tend to have very specific needs when it comes to maintaining the health and wellness of their body.
— Brandon McBride
As the first and only physician to use the CMPT technique, Dr. Nagar has helped many patients, athletes, and celebrities, including Canadian middle-distance runner Brandon McBride.
"Dr. Nagar's CMPT technique has transformed my life," says Brandon McBride, who was on the verge of retiring last December due to excruciating knee pain. "I didn't see how breathing exercises would help my knee, but he told me to trust him and go for a run the next day. I ran for 45 minutes to an hour, and my knee soreness was a 1.5 or 2 [out of 10]. It was 9.5 [before treatment from Dr. Nagar]. "You have to have a therapist you can trust who knows athletes and what they're doing," continued McBride. "It could mean the difference between retiring and going on to win a gold medal. If it wasn't for Dr. Nagar, I would have retired, probably in January. I was in that much pain."
Dr. Nagar's approach to patient care combines a unique blend of modalities that address each patient's specific needs. He uses a combination of DNS-DYNAMIC NEUROMUSCULAR STABILIZATION, ACTIVE RELEASE TECHNIQUE, REFLEX LOCOMOTION, JOINT PUMPING, STECCO FACIAL MANIPULATION, GRASTON TECHNIQUE, KINESIO TAPING, THE MCKENZIE METHOD, NEURODYNAMICS SOLUTIONS, and CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Nagar's CMPT technique is exclusive to Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center, making him the go-to expert for those seeking unparalleled care and exceptional results. With his exclusive technique, Dr. Nagar is able to transform the lives of his patients, helping them achieve quick pain relief and improved performance. Professional athletes and those who demand the highest level of care now have access to Dr. Nagar's unique approach to rehabilitation, which has proven to be incredibly effective.
