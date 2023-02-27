Global AI in FinTech Market Is Projected To Grow At A 28% Rate Through The Forecast Period

AI In FinTech Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's AI In FinTech Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI in FinTech Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI in fintech market. As per TBRC’s AI in fintech market forecast, the ai in fintech market size is expected to grow to $31.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.6%.

The need for fraud detection in fintech or financial institutions is contributing to the growth of AI in the fintech market. North America is expected to hold the largest AI in fintech market share. Major players in the AI in fintech market include Microsoft, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IPsoft, Salesforce Inc..

Trending AI in FinTech Market Trend

Technological Advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the AI in the fintech market. For instance, in 2021, In India, the Robo-advisory technology refers to the digital platforms that provide financial advice through AI, driven software with zero human intervention. It advises the people to pick up the right stock and even suggests replacing the existing stock in the portfolio based on the factors related to valuations, governance, and performance other things.

AI in FinTech Market Segments

• By Type: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-premise

• By Application: Asset Management, Risk Investigation, Business Analytics, Regulatory Compliance, Data Collection, Predictive Analytics, Virtual Assistance, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global AI in fintech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in fintech refers to a technology used in the fintech space. AI is a part of fintech companies in terms of collection of data, analyzing information, securing and facilitating transactions, creating customer-centric products, and streamlining processes. It provides stronger security, better analytics, and insights, virtual assistance, and chatbots.

