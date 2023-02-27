Global Citizen Services AI Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the citizen services AI market. As per TBRC’s citizen services AI market forecast, the citizen services AI market size is expected to grow to $21.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 47.1%.

The increasing adoption of automation is expected to drive the growth of the citizen services AI market. North America is expected to hold the largest citizen services AI market share. Major players in the citizen services AI market include Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation.

Trending Citizen Services AI Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the citizen services AI market. Major market players are focusing on creating innovative technologies and integrating machine learning into their products for citizen services. For instance, in July 2021, Intel Corporation, a US-based technology company, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education, today announced the launch of the AI for All initiative, with the goal of providing everyone in India with a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI). AI for All is a 4-hour self-paced learning program based on Intel's AI For Citizens program that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner. It applies equally to a student, a stay-at-home parent, a professional in any field, or even a senior citizen. In its first year, the program hopes to reach 1 million citizens.

Citizen Services AI Market Segments

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face Recognition

• By Application: Traffic and Transportation Management; Healthcare; Public Safety; Utilities; Other Applications

• By Geography: The global citizen services AI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Citizen services AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence for citizen services. These include computer programs that simulate human conversations over chat to improve customer support. The citizen services AI is used to access justice, assist users in navigating healthcare systems, and democratize knowledge.

Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on citizen services AI global market size, drivers and trends, citizen services AI global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and citizen services AI global market growth across geographies. The citizen services AI global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

