AIOps Market Size Expected To Reach $19 Billion By 2027

AIOps Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “AIOps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AIOps market. As per TBRC’s AIOps market forecast, aiops market size is expected to grow to $19.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 27.9%.

The increase in adoption of artificial intelligence is driving the AIOps market. North America is expected to hold the largest AIOps market share. Major players in the AIOps market include BMC Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Moogsoft Inc., Splunk Inc., Appdynamics LLC (Cisco Systems Inc), Dynatrace LLC.

Trending AIOps Market Trend

Strategic Partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the AIOps market. The companies operating in AIOps sector are focusing on a strategic partnership to expand their new product development activities and penetrate into new markets. In July 2020, Avantra, a UK-based AIOps platform for SAP Operations, entered a partnership with Google Cloud. Through this partnership, the organizations will automate their IT processes, resulting in a better business experience and a faster migration of SAP workloads to the cloud. Google Cloud is a platform that enables creating, launching, and scaling of apps, websites, and services on Google's infrastructure.

AIOps Market Segments

• By Component: Platform, Services

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise

• By Deployment Mode: On Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Real-Time Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, Application Performance Management, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Media & entertainment, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global AIOps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AIOps refer to artificial intelligence for IT operations, which refers to the use of natural language processing and machine learning models to help simplify and automate operational processes. This is useful for large enterprises that generate massive amounts of log and performance data that can be used to monitor assets and get visibility into dependencies within and outside IT systems.

