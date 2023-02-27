Submit Release
SIEO Completes 5 days Planning Workshop

 

 

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission successfully completed a week-long of intensive review of the 2023 National Biometric voter registration (BVR) and 2024 National General Election (NGE) Operation plan in Honiara at the Honiara Hotel from 20th-24th February 2023.

The 5 days planning workshop was aimed at reviewing and integrating SIEO individual unit plans to inform the overall operation plan for the 2023 BVR and 2024 General Election.

Along with technical support from the International Foundation Electoral System (IFES) and the Australian Electoral Commission experts, made up of a team of facilitators and participants which include the Acting Chief Electoral Officer and the operation team at SIEO.

The Acting Chief Electoral officer Mr. Fredrick Bosoboe and Jo MCCallaum from IFES Were the lead facilitators.

It was a very intensive discussion, contribution, and collaboration amongst all staff sharing and drawing from elections in the past and considering lessons learned from the 2019 NGE.

Deliberations also take into account the application of new approved SIEO Gender and Social Inclusion Policy, the implications of the current electoral reform, and all the costs involved.

The workshop outcome will inform the SIEO’s overall election operation plan for the upcoming voter registration and National General Election including the provincial assembly and Honiara city council’s Elections.

As soon as the operation plan is ready, the Electoral Commission will commence its implementation where possible key electoral stakeholder engagements will be undertaken.

SIEO would like to acknowledge the continued support of Strengthening the Electoral Cycle in Solomon Islands Project (SECSIP) in funding the workshop and extend its appreciation to AEC and IFES for providing the Expertise.

For any inquiries on election related matters, call SIEO office enquiry line on phone 7222200. SIEC staff will take on your queries and will response officially through the office Facebook page, website and or other media publications outlets.

-SIEC Press

