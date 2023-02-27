Global Call Center AI Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the call center AI market. As per TBRC’s call center AI market forecast, the call center AI market size is expected to grow to $5.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.7%.

Rising demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots are driving the growth of the call center AI market. North America is expected to hold the largest call center AI market share. Major players in the call center AI market include Artificial Solutions International AB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services.

Trending Call Center AI Market Trend

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the call center AI market. Introducing new technologies helps the market grow and provides an enhanced experience to the clients. For instance, in September 2021, Google introduced the beta launch of Dialogflow CX, the latest version of the company’s suite for building conversational experiences that includes a set of new abilities for advanced virtual agents. The product is launched and available as a part of Google’s Contact Centre AI. Dialogflow CX is a conversation management system that works across a variety of platforms, including mobile, online, smart devices, chatbots, interactive voice response systems, messaging applications, and more. The previous version of the product provided a standard agent as compared to the newer version which provides an advanced agent with paid enhanced features such as extended audio input/output.

Call Center AI Market Segments

• By Component: Computer Platforms, Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-commerce, Telecom, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Hospitality, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global call center AI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The call center AI refer to software that helps businesses assign virtual agents for customer support engagements using custom-generated voices The purpose of using AI in call centers is to develop the customer experience and relieve human agents of time and energy spent on simple requests. AI can support customer support representatives be more productive and have engaging and personally satisfying conversations.

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on call center AI global market size, drivers and trends, call center AI global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and call center AI global market growth across geographies. The call center AI market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

