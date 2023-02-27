Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Is Projected To Grow At A 54% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the artificial intelligence in healthcare global market. As per TBRC’s artificial intelligence in healthcare market forecast, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market size is expected to grow to $70.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 54.3%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is due to the increase in the adoption of precision medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in healthcare market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market include Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Welltok Inc., General Vision Inc.

Trending Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trend

AI-driven surgical robots are an emerging trend in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Various healthcare fields have adopted robotic surgery in recent times. Robot-assisted surgeries are used to overcome limitations during minimally invasive surgical procedures and to improve surgeon capabilities during open surgeries. AI is widely applied in surgical robots and is also used with machine vision to analyse scans and detect complex cases. While performing surgeries in delicate areas of the human body, robotic surgeries are more effective than manually performed surgeries. Many technology companies are providing innovative robotic solutions to meet healthcare needs.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segments

By Offering: Hardware, Software

By Algorithms: Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing

By Application: Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis

By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Patients

By Geography: The artificial intelligence in healthcare global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in healthcare refers to the use of machine learning and cognitive algorithms for treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI is applied in various healthcare practices, such as medical diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical trials, pain management, and improving patient outcomes.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in healthcare market size, drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in healthcare industry major players, artificial intelligence in healthcare market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and artificial intelligence in healthcare market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in healthcare market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

