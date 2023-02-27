Blockchain AI Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the blockchain AI market. As per TBRC’s blockchain AI market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $1.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.2%.

The growing demand for accessing and managing data efficiently contributed to the growth of the blockchain AI market. North America is expected to hold the largest blockchain AI market share. Major players in the blockchain AI market include Cyware Labs, Core Scientific, Ai-Blockchain, AlphaNetworks, Bext360, BurstIQ, Neurochain Tech, Figure Technologies.

Trending Blockchain AI Market Trend

Growing investment in Blockchain AI technology by enterprises is considered an emerging trend in the blockchain AI market. Artificial Intelligence refers to a machine that performs intelligent tasks performed by humans. Blockchain is a decentralized network of computers that records and stores data to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system. The development of artificial intelligence applied to big data together with the security offered by blockchain technology creates the perfect combination for the management of large databases. Blockchain technology, in particular, has shown immense potential when coupled with machine learning functionality. According to the report published by USM Systems in 2021, a US-based provider of technology solutions and services, More than 60% of manufacturing businesses are utilizing AI to improve productivity and other business operations. Mostcompanies that were experimenting with using AI are now going ahead and adopting it in their processes. Therefore, investing in blockchain technology by business enterprises plays a major role in the success of businesses.

Blockchain AI Market Segments

• By Technology: Computer Vision, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Other Technologies

• By Vertical: BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare and Life science, Manufacturing, Media & Environment, Automotive, Other Verticals

• By Application: Smart Contract, Payment, Data Security, Logistics and supply chain management, Business process optimization, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global blockchain AI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blockchain is a decentralized network of computers that records and stores data to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed so that machines can think like humans and mimic their actions. Blockchain AI convergence is inevitable because of both the technology with data and value. Blockchain enables secure storage and sharing of data whereas AI can analyze and generate insights from data to generate value.

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides blockchain AI global market research and blockchain AI global market insights on blockchain AI global market size, drivers and blockchain AI global market trends, blockchain AI market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and blockchain AI market growth across geographies. The blockchain AI market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

