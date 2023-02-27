Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Is Projected To Grow At A 40% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the artificial intelligence chip global market. As per TBRC’s artificial intelligence chip market forecast, the artificial intelligence chip market size is expected to grow to $88.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 39.8%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence chip global market is due to an increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence chip market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence chip market include Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Learn More On The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7639&type=smp

Trending Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence chip market. Major companies in the artificial intelligence chip global market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the artificial intelligence chip global market, such as the NVIDIA A100 chips to streamline AI training and inference and improve efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segments

By Chip Type: GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Other Chip Types

By Processing Type: Edge, Cloud

By Technology: System-On-Chip (SoC), System-In-Package (SIP), Multi-Chip Module, Other Technologies

By Application: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, Other Applications

By Industry: Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Other Industries

By Geography: The artificial intelligence chip global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chip-global-market-report

Artificial intelligence chips are specific computer chips designed to achieve high efficiency and speed for computations related to AI at the expense of low efficiency and speed for other calculations and that is used for assisting clients in obtaining business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications, and client engagements.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and artificial intelligence chip market analysis on artificial intelligence chip market size, drivers and trends, artificial intelligence chip industry major players, artificial intelligence chip global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and artificial intelligence chip global market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence chip market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC