Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the artificial intelligence in transportation market. As per TBRC’s artificial intelligence in transportation market forecast, the artificial intelligence in transportation market size is expected to grow to $6.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.4%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in transportation market is due to growing demand for autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in transportation market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in transportation market include Volvo Cars, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Scania AB, Peloton Interactive, Inc., Valeo, Xevo Inc.

Learn More On The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7835&type=smp

Trending Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Trend

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the transportation market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovations of new products to strengthen their market position.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software

• By Machine Learning Technology: Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing

• By Process: Signal Recognition, Object Recognition, Data Mining

• By Application: Semi Autonomous Truck, Truck Platooning, Predictive Maintenance, Precision And Mapping, Autonomous Truck, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global artificial intelligence in transportation market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-global-market-report

Artificial intelligence in transportation refers to using artificial intelligence to process and predict data and outcomes for travel and transportation operations. It collects traffic patterns, minimizes road congestion, and enhances public transportation schedules. This process helps in optimizing logistics and decreases turnaround time.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides artificial intelligence in transportation global market outlook and artificial intelligence in transportation industry analysis on artificial intelligence in transportation global market size, drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in transportation global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and artificial intelligence in transportation global market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in transportation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model