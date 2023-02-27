3D Cell Culture Market Size Revenue to cross USD 8.3 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 18.2%

3D Cell Culture Market Size 2023

continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening, and inclination toward the use of 3D cells in cancer research drive the growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 3D cell culture is defined as an assembly of biological cells in in-vitro environment in a particular pattern that resembles the in-vivo conditions present inside the human body. 3D cell cultures are mainly categorized into three types namely, standard cultures, organ-on-chip models, and tissue bioengineering. The use of 3D cell culture technology is recognized as an essential tool in drug discovery, toxicology testing, tissue engineering, and basic research. Cell culturing in 3D allows the expression of extracellular matrix (ECM) components and enhanced interactions with the culture environment.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, 3D Cell Culture Market Size was Valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to Hit USD 8.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions, continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening, inclination toward the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research and increased demand for organ transplantation drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market.

Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Cell Culture Market:

• The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the 3D cell culture market.

• The companies in the industry faced a set-back, owing to the lockdown, which led to a significant reduction in manufacturing and use of 3D cell culture among researchers.

• However, this deleterious impact was compensated by the rapid development in stem cell therapy research and increase in R&D to develop regenerative medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑𝐃 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• 3D Biotek LLC

• Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

• Avantor, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson And Company

• Corning Incorporated

• InSphero AG

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Merck &Co., Inc.

• Synthecon

• Incorporated

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝟑𝐃 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By Product

• Scaffold Free Platforms

• Gels

• Bioreactors

• Microchips

• Services

• Scaffold Based Platforms

By Application

• Cancer Research

• Stem Cell Research

• Drug Discovery

• Regenerative medicine

By End User

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Laboratories

• Academic Institutes

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 3D cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Key findings of the study

• By product, microchips segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the academic institutes segment accounted for nearly half of the share of the global 3D Cell Culture industry in 2020.

• Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 19.8% during the 3D cell culture market forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

