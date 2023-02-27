SAG AWARDS - MICHELLE YEOH WINS IN MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY

Submit Release
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in Moussaieff high jewellery at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) where she won the award for ‘Female Actor in a Leading Role’ for her performance in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She wore a ring with an important rectangular shaped yellow diamond with Vivid colour. This was complemented by magnificent yellow diamond chandelier earrings.

About Moussaieff

The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the two London stores, Moussaieff are also in Geneva.

