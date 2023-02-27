Celebrities Dazzle in Spectacular Platinum Jewelry Designs at the 29th Annual SAG Awards
Statement Earrings and Bold Rings Were Top Trends on the Red Carpet
Platinum jewelry continues to play a leading role on the red carpet, including at major awards shows and movie premieres.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was no shortage of glamour and sparkle on the red carpet, as Hollywood’s biggest stars adorned themselves in a spectacular variety of jewelry designs set in platinum at the 29th Annual SAG Awards. The lustrous metal’s elegance and natural beauty added the finishing touch to the stars’ couture outfits.
— Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel
The most prominent platinum jewelry trends tonight were statement earrings as seen on Amanda Seyfried, Michelle Williams, and Beatrice Grannò, and bold rings worn by Zendaya, Emily Blunt, and Cara Delevingne.
“Platinum jewelry continues to play a leading role on the red carpet, including at major awards shows and movie premieres,” said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel. “The metal is known for its durability, so it holds diamonds and gemstones of all sizes most securely, which is especially important in one-of-a-kind jewelry designs.”
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, De Beers, Fred Leighton, and Rahaminov Diamonds chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars wore these specific pieces of platinum jewelry to the SAG Awards:
Amanda Seyfried in Cartier jewelry set in platinum
• Cartier Sixième Sens high jewelry earrings with emeralds, onyx and diamonds, set in platinum
Michelle Williams in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Soleste® pear-shaped halo engagement ring with a diamond, set in platinum
Beatrice Grannò in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® Alternating Graduated necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® Vine climber earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® Vine bypass ring with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum
Zendaya in Bvlgari jewelry set in platinum
*On the red carpet
• High jewelry ring with 1 cushion diamond (4.08 carats), 18 fancy shape step cut diamonds (1.19 carats), and pave set diamonds (1.49 carats), set in platinum
Emily Blunt in Bvlgari jewelry set in platinum
• High jewelry ring with 1 oval ruby (3.57 carats) and pave set diamonds, set in platinum
Cara Delevingne in De Beers jewelry set in platinum
• Line bracelet (17.03 carats), set in platinum
• Eternity band with round brilliant diamonds (7.15 carats), set in platinum
• Volute ring with diamonds (6.80 carats), set in platinum
• Emerald diamond eternity band (6.14 carats), set in platinum
• Adonis rose pear diamond ring (5.40 carats), set in platinum
Danielle Deadwyler in Bvlgari jewelry set in platinum
• High jewelry necklace with 1 round-cornered rectangular modified brilliant diamond (12.43 carats), 23 round brilliant cut diamonds (6.10 carats), and pave set diamonds (9.72 carats), set in platinum
• High jewelry ring with 1 square diamond (3.15 carats), 36 fancy shape diamonds (1.83 carats) and pave set diamonds, set in platinum
Hannah Einbinder in De Beers jewelry set in platinum
• DB Classic diamond stud earrings (4.04 carats), set in platinum
• Round brilliant diamond eternity band (2.65 carats), set in platinum
• Allegria diamond band (3.70 carats), set in platinum
Katherine Waterston in De Beers jewelry set in platinum
• Classic pear diamond Sleeper earrings (10.17 carats), set in platinum
Sally Field in Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• Diamond double drop earrings with old European cut diamonds (4 carats each), set in platinum
• 1920’s old European cut diamond ring, set in platinum
Jackie Sandler in a Rahaminov Diamonds ring set in platinum
• Cushion diamond ring with diamonds (5.81 carats), set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International USA’s sites:
Consumer website: www.platinumjewelry.com
Instagram page: @platinum_jewelry
Hashtag: #BePlatinum
Niki Ostin
PR Lab on behalf of Platinum Guild International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram