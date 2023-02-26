Submit Release
World Language Societies and Clubs

Alliance Française d’Omaha:
Articles, events, classes, and community activities for French and Francophones.
http://www.afomaha.org/

German-American Society of Nebraska
Activities, clubs, community events, language classes, and student exchange.
http://www.germanamericansociety.org/

Japan America Society of Iowa
Community events, presentations, language school
https://www.japaniowa.org/

Asian Community and Cultural Center
Community events, English language support, presentations
http://www.lincolnasiancenter.org/

