World Language Societies and Clubs
Alliance Française d’Omaha:
Articles, events, classes, and community activities for French and Francophones.
http://www.afomaha.org/
German-American Society of Nebraska
Activities, clubs, community events, language classes, and student exchange.
http://www.germanamericansociety.org/
Japan America Society of Iowa
Community events, presentations, language school
https://www.japaniowa.org/
Asian Community and Cultural Center
Community events, English language support, presentations
http://www.lincolnasiancenter.org/