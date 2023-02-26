Submit Release
Classroom Resources May 2019

Santillana Spanish Works! Sampler
In honor of World Language Week to make students realize language will help their career and civic life, Jimmy Moorhead, Santillana and Vista Publishing, would like to share this digital sample of the Spanish Works career readiness series (Levels 1-4 High School Spanish). This series strongly addresses the need to highlight language in its primary place in international commerce.
http://promos.santillanausa.com/ES_SpanishWorks_SAMPLER/

Open Language Resource Center at the University of Kansas
Online and printable activities in Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, French, German, Haitian Creole, Persian, Portuguese, Quichua, Russian, Slovene, Somali, Spanish, and Uyghur.
https://olrc.ku.edu/about

French Embassy Launches Podcast “The Thing About France”
American cultural figures talk about the complex relationship between France and the U.S. The first episodes are out and more are on the way.

