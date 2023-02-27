Dental Equipment Market Size Revenue to cross USD 15.5 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 6.5%

Dental Equipment Market Size 2023

growing demand for oral hygiene, high prevalence of gingivitis and caries, and the rise in disposable income of consumers, These are the growth factors.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report, The factors propelling the growth of the global dental equipment market are the growing demand for oral hygiene, high prevalence of gingivitis and caries, rise in disposable income of consumers, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure worldwide, consumers’ increased focus on beauty, and technological breakthroughs. Based on end users, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global market.

Dental Equipment Market Size was Valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to Hit USD 15.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, the dental equipment market witnessed a negative growth, owing to the prohibition of social gathering and lockdown implemented by the government.

• Dental treatments were put on hold due to the risk and fear of COVID-19 transmission. Also, most dental patients restricted themselves from visiting hospitals and dental clinics. These factors led to the reduced use of dental equipment and less demand for advanced equipment for non-invasive dental methods.

• Moreover, the financial crises faced by many consumers during the pandemic made them unable to afford expensive dental treatments. This also led to the reduced growth of dental equipment market.

• In addition, most of the manufacturing companies either paused their production activities or completely shut down their units for some time due to less availability of labor.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• A-Dec Inc.

• Aseptico Inc.

• 3M

• Biolase Inc.

• Bien-Air Medical Technologies

• Dentsply Sirona

• GC Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dental equipment market based on procedure type, product type, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By Procedure Type

• Restorative

• Peridontal

• Endodontic

• Orthodontic

• Others

By Product Type

• Dental Laser Equipment

• Dental Radiology Equipment

• Dental Software and Imaging

• Mechanical Systems

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Academic Institute and Research Centers

• Dental Clinics

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

