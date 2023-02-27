PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2023 PH needs LNG at the moment to ensure sufficiency of power supply--Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian threw his support behind the energy department's move to ensure the sufficiency of power supply in the country, at least in the short and medium term, by encouraging investments in the liquified natural gas (LNG) industry. "LNG is good for the country's national energy security now and I commend the energy department's support for the construction of LNG terminals in a bid to ensure continuous power supply this year. Currently, we have no choice but to go with LNG given the declining output from Malampaya," Gatchalian said, noting that the output coming from the country's only indigenous source of natural gas has been decreasing over the past 4 years. The service contract of the Malampaya gas field is expected to expire in 2024 unless extended. The depleting supply from Malampaya is expected to leave a huge dent in the country's power supply as Malampaya fuels close to 25% of Luzon's electricity requirements and close to 18% of the entire country's power, stressed Gatchalian, adding that LNG is considered a transition fuel as economies ramp up investments for intermittent renewable energy technologies given the current prohibitive cost of energy storage. "The establishment of LNG facilities addresses the expected shortfall in the country's power supply at least in the near and medium terms. Certainly, this is one of the intervention projects that we desperately need to address the loss of thousands of megawatts of power," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian has filed Senate Bill 152, which provides for the National Energy Policy and Framework for the Development and Regulation of the Philippine Midstream Natural Gas Industry. The proposed measure allows private sector participation across the entire value chain, provides flexibility for the government to adapt to evolving market conditions, and ensures the protection of consumers' interests through a framework that encourages transparency and competition. Based on data from the Department of Energy (DOE), the generation share of natural gas in 2021 was 18,675 gigawatt hours (GWh) out of 106,115 GWh or 17.60% of total power generation in the country. As of November last year, there are 5 power plants that are fueled by natural gas from Malampaya. These are Avion with 130.8 megawatt (MW) capacity, San Gabriel with 442.9 MW, San Lorenzo with 586.5 MW, Santa Rita with 1133.9 MW, and Cebu-Land based GT with 55 MW for a total capacity of 3,732 MW. To date, the DOE has so far approved seven LNG terminal projects undertaken by FGEN LNG Corporation, Linseed Field Corporation, Energy World Gas Operations Philippines Inc., Excelerate Energy L.P., Vires Energy Corporation, Shell Energy Philippines, Inc., and Samat LNG Corporation. The LNG terminals from FGEN LNG and Linseed are expected to provide LNG to the existing gas plants. LNG kailangan sa bansa ngayon para matiyak ang sapat na suplay ng kuryente--Gatchalian Ibinigay ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kanyang buong suporta sa hakbang ng Department of Energy (DOE) na humikayat ng investments sa industriya ng liquified natural gas (LNG) sa lalong madaling panahon upang matiyak ang sapat na suplay ng kuryente sa bansa. "Makakabuti ang LNG para sa seguridad ng enerhiya ng bansa ngayon at suportado natin ang hakbang ng DOE hinggil sa pagpapatayo ng LNG terminals para matiyak ang tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente ngayong taon, lalo na't paubos na ang suplay mula sa Malampaya," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang service contract ng Malampaya gas field ay inaasahang magtatapos sa 2024 maliban na lang kung palalawigin. Ang nauubos na suplay mula sa Malampaya ay inaasahang mag-iiwan ng malaking kabawasan sa kabuuang suplay ng kuryente sa bansa. Ang Malampaya kasi ang nagsu-suplay ng halos 25% ng kuryente sa Luzon at 18% sa buong Pilipinas, sabi ni Gatchalian. Dagdag pa niya, ang LNG ay itinuturing na isang transition fuel habang nagkukumahog ang buong mundong mamuhunan sa renewable energy o RE. "Ang pagtatatag ng mga pasilidad ng LNG ay tumutugon sa inaasahang kakulangan sa suplay ng kuryente ng bansa sa medium o short term. Tiyak, isa ito sa mga intervention project na kailangan natin upang tugunan ang paubos na suplay," sabi ni Gatchalian. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill 152 na nagtatadhana para sa National Energy Policy and Framework for the Development and Regulation of the Philippine Midstream Natural Gas Industry. Ang panukalang batas na ito ni Gatchalian ay nagbibigay-daan sa pakikilahok ng pribadong sektor, nagbibigay ng flexibility para sa gobyerno na umangkop sa kondisyon ng merkado, at tinitiyak ang interes ng mga mamimili habang hinihikayat ang transparency at kompetisyon. Batay sa datos ng DOE, ang generation share ng natural gas noong 2021 ay 18,675 gigawatt hours (GWh) mula sa 106,115 GWh o 17.60% ng kabuuang power generation sa bansa. Noong Nobyembre ng nakaraang taon, mayroong 5 power plants na pinagagana ng natural gas mula sa Malampaya. Ito ay ang Avion na may 130.8 megawatt (MW) na kapasidad, San Gabriel na may 442.9 MW, San Lorenzo na may 586.5 MW, Santa Rita na may 1133.9 MW, at Cebu-Land based GT na may 55 MW para sa kabuuang kapasidad na 3,732 MW. Sa ngayon, inaprubahan na ng DOE ang pitong LNG terminal projects: FGEN LNG Corporation, Linseed Field Corporation, Energy World Gas Operations Philippines Inc., Excelerate Energy L.P., Vires Energy Corporation, Shell Energy Philippines, Inc., at Samat LNG Corporation . Ang mga terminal ng LNG mula sa FGEN LNG at Linseed ay inaasahang magbibigay ng LNG sa mga kasalukuyang planta ng gas.