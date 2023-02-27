Meat Processing Equipment Market Size to Expand At 6.9% CAGR by 2025

The demand for meat processing equipment in various applications, such as meat, poultry, and seafood, is relatively high.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled," Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type, Meat Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the meat processing equipment market was valued at $10,968 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,817 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. North America is one of the prominent consumers of meat processing equipment, accounting for more than 36.3% of the total market in 2017.

Meat is either consumed as a processed meat product or as a component of kitchen-style food preparations. Processed meat is a meat that is modified to improve its taste and shelf life. Processed meat products, although in some regions still in their infancy, are globally gaining ground in popularity and consumption volume. The demand for processed meat is expected to increase due to surge in consumer demand for food products with multifunctional nutrition benefits. Therefore, meat processing equipment are designed based on the specific end-use requirements. In addition, automated food processing equipment has experienced an increase in demand due to increasing focus on production efficiency and cost reduction.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

GEA Group AG

JBT Corporation

Key Technology Inc.

Marel

Heat and Control, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Manitowoc

The Middleby Corporation

Bettcher Industries, Inc., and Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca).

Factors that drive the growth of the global meat processing equipment market are change in lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward use of ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, the food & beverage processing industry has influenced the meat processing equipment market to a large extent. In addition, growth in demand for meat and poultry processing and safety regulations in the processing industry are expected to fuel the demand for meat processing equipment in the near future.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

In terms of value, North America and Europe collectively contributed around 66.7% of the market share in the global meat processing equipment market in 2018. The leading players in the meat processing equipment industry have focused on product launch and acquisition as their key strategies to gain a significant meat processing equipment market share.

Pork is edible meat obtained from the domestic pig and is the most common type of meat consumed worldwide. It is highly prized in various Asian cuisines for its high-fat content and pleasant texture. Pork processing can be divided into three broad stages- slaughtering, cutting, and further processing. Cutting is a size reduction operation in which meat is separated from the carcass and cut into smaller portions.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of The Study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2018*

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2018*

3.3. Porter's Five Forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing demand for meat

3.4.1.2. Demand for packaged foods

3.4.1.3. Impact Analysis

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High Machine Costs

3.4.2.2. Restrictions & Regulations in Meat Processing

3.4.2.3. Impact Analysis

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Emerging Markets

3.4.3.2. Impact Analysis

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

Fresh processed meat comprises meat mixes composed of finely comminuted, minced, or sliced muscle meat with variable fat content. The characteristic of this group is that all meat and non-meat ingredients are added raw without any prior heat treatment. The fresh processed meat segment accounted for the significant share in the global meat processing equipment market. The fresh processed meat and raw cooked meat segments cumulatively dominated the global market with 44.4% share, in 2017, owing to its applications such as sausages, burger patties, and kebabs.

