Attorney & philanthropist, Joseph Del Raso, honored for his contribution to higher education

Joseph V. Del Raso Mr. Joseph Del Raso (left) and Dr. Scott Sprenger

Del Raso, a partner at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, was recognized for his lifelong commitment to student success.

I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to express my gratitude on behalf of our entire community.” — Dr. Scott Sprenger

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Del Raso was presented with a Presidential Medal by Dr. Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome (AUR), at a private ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 22, 2023.

AUR's Presidential Medal is awarded to individuals who have made an outstanding impact on the lives of students. Mr. Del Raso is only the second contemporary recipient of the award.

Joseph V. Del Raso served on the Board of Trustees of AUR for nearly two decades, holding the roles of Treasurer (2001-2003) and Chairman (2003-2013). During his tenure leading the Board, Del Raso successfully steered the university through a decade of growth and improvement while working tirelessly to elevate the University’s position at the highest levels of the US Government and the Italian-American community both in the States and in Italy.

Upon announcing the award, Dr. Sprenger stated, “There are very few men as committed and determined as Joe Del Raso. He has been a constant driving force stimulating the growth and development of our unique institution. His business acumen and managerial expertise were instrumental in professionalizing the leadership of the university, but it was his outstanding dedication to student success that really stood out as an inspiration. I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to express my gratitude on behalf of our entire community.”

Joseph V. Del Raso, Esq. is a partner in the Commercial Department of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP. Following his undergraduate and law school studies at Villanova University, Mr. Del Raso started his career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an attorney-advisor in the Division of Investment Management. In private practice, he represents financial firms, including international investment management companies, banks, and securities firms. He also represents clients in telecommunications, construction, and manufacturing businesses. He advises clients on the development of new or innovative securities products that are regulated under the Investment Company Act and works closely with the SEC, state securities regulators, and federal and state banking regulatory authorities that are primarily responsible for the oversight of collectively managed investment vehicles.

Mr. Del Raso sits on the boards of publicly held and private corporations. He is a member of the boards of several non-profit organizations, including the National Italian American Foundation and the American University of Rome. He also is a member and vice chair of the board of consultors of the Villanova University School of Law and co-chair of the Villanova Business School Marketing Public Policy Institute. Mr. Del Raso is the Treasurer of the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia. In June 2005, he was conferred the Order of Merit, honorary knighthood, by the Republic of Italy.