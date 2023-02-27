Gridwealth Completes Mass American Energy & Hampshire Power Merger; New Entity Focused on C&I Property Owners
Combined expertise: energy asset design, financing, construction, operations, ownership, community shared solar, retail electricity supply, REC brokerage
We’re incredibly excited to create Gridwealth and believe we are now one of the only national distributed energy resource (DER) companies to offer our unique suite of integrated energy solutions.”SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MassAmerican Energy, a leading owner and operator of commercial & industrial (C&I) solar and battery storage systems, and Hampshire Power Corporation, a premier integrated C&I energy services provider, today, announced they have merged, forming a new entity, Gridwealth.
— David Ellis, CEO and Founder of Gridwealth
Combining 10 years of experience in distributed energy resource (DER) development and energy procurement, Gridwealth presents a unique, integrated energy service offering for commercial and industrial property owners, Fortune 2000 companies, independent power producers (IPPs), and energy brokers. The expanded offering will leverage the two companies’ expertise in community solar, DER, financing, construction, operations, ownership, energy markets, and energy policy.
“We’re incredibly excited to create Gridwealth and believe we are now one of the only national distributed energy resource (DER) companies to offer our unique suite of integrated energy solutions,” said David Ellis, former Managing Director of MassAmerican; CEO and Founder of Gridwealth. “Our customers can now benefit from a complete integration of energy management products and services; consolidate their energy relationships into one; simplify their energy billing and management; while saving time and maximizing revenue and savings.”
“We have a shared vision to leverage state policy to drive even more revenue for our real estate customers who own buildings with at least 100,000 square feet of available rooftop space,” said Quincy Quincy Vale, chairman and co-founder of Gridwealth. “Bringing both companies together is a natural progression of our long-standing partnership and we’re thrilled to expand our reach together as Gridwealth.”
To accelerate the expansion, Gridwealth has assembled a seasoned team of highly experienced energy, solar, storage and policy experts with a proven track record in key states to drive growth and expansion. By harnessing this increased capacity, Gridwealth will offer energy solutions to a broader range of businesses, ranging from investor-owned real estate to the Fortune 2,000 and their private support companies.
“This merger propels Gridwealth to be a leader in and capture a large share of the emerging C&I solar market,” said Todd Ford, former CEO of Hampshire Power and Chief Strategy and Operations Officer for Gridwealth. “Merging our strengths into a singular focus will pay dividends for our customers and our company.”
About Gridwealth
Gridwealth is a U.S.-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets. As a distributed energy resource company, we provide commercial scale energy solutions that range from energy consulting, power procurement to large solar and battery storage systems. We deliver successful projects for property owners which generate predictable and long-term revenue streams that increase asset portfolio values, while advancing sustainability goals. Gridwealth’s comprehensive energy service offerings support commercial and industrial property owners, public and private companies, independent power producers, power brokers, universities, and municipalities. For over a decade, we have developed, financed, constructed, operated, and maintained hundreds of solar projects and are expanding in North America. For more information, please contact info@gridwealth.com, visit www.gridwealth.com.
