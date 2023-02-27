Press Club Leaders Criticize Closing of Bangladeshi Opposition Newspaper

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the decision by the Bangladeshi government to revoke the printing license of the opposition newspaper Dainik Dinkal.

"The decision last week by the government-funded Bangladesh Press Council to affirm the shutdown of the Dainik Dinkal newspaper, which is published by Bangladesh's main opposition party, on clearly specious grounds is the wrong one and smacks of political retaliation, insecurity, and intolerance for dissenting views. Further, ordering the closure of the newspaper less than one year away from Bangladesh's national elections is an attack not only on press freedom but also on the rights of all Bangladeshi citizens to access a range of reporting and opinions to inform their voting decisions.

"We applaud the Media Freedom Coalition, which includes the United States and 50 other members, for also taking a stance against this newspaper shutdown and urge the Awami League-led Bangladeshi government and the Bangladesh Press Council to reverse course and allow Dainik Dinkal to resume its operations. Such an action would send a reassuring signal to Bangladeshis and the international community that the Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will abide by democratic principles surrounding free and fair elections."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

