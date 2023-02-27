Charles River Shareholder Action Reminder

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Charles River To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Charles River Laboratories, Inc. ("Charles River" or the "Company") CRL.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Charles River stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/CRL.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the supply chain for research primates, and the company also disclosed it has voluntarily suspended shipments from Cambodia.

On this news, the Company's share price dropped sharply in value during intraday trading.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156139