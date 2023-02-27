Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, February 27, 2023
February 26, 2023 7:30 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Peel Region, Ontario
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos and the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
3:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the National Council of Canadian Muslims.
Closed to media
