In The Greenroom Theatre Marketing Podcast with Julie Nemitz Announces Season Four Launch

Season four has launched across all audio platforms.

The podcast aims to educate and inspire theatre marketing professionals, theatre directors, and anyone with a hand in marketing their theatre's productions.

Our guests bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I am honored to have them join me. And I'll continue bringing listeners the latest in strategies that keep theatre marketing moving forward.” — Julie Nemitz, podcast host

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Greenroom Theatre Marketing Podcast is proud to announce the launch of its fourth season, featuring a diverse lineup of guests from the worlds of theatre and marketing. The podcast, hosted by popular theatre marketing consultant Julie Nemitz, aims to educate and inspire theatre marketing professionals, directors, and anyone with a hand in marketing their theatre's productions.

Season four of In The Greenroom Theatre Marketing Podcast will feature interviews with leading theatre marketers, theatre leaders, and industry experts, exploring the latest trends and techniques in local arts marketing and providing valuable education on marketing live theatre effectively and affordably.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of season four of In The Greenroom Theatre Marketing Podcast,” said Julie Nemitz, host of the podcast. “Our guests bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, and I am honored to have the opportunity to speak with them and share their insights and inspiring stories with our audience. As in previous seasons, I'll continue to bring listeners the latest in marketing strategies and best practices to keep theatre marketing moving forward at the local level.”

Since 2020, Nemitz has been changing how local amateur and professional theatres market their productions leveraging the podcast as her virtual stool in the internet town square, connecting with local theatremakers across the globe. Last year, the podcast grew 389% in listenership, averaging 483 listeners per episode within a 30-day window. Last December, the podcast hit #54 in Canada, #60 in Great Britain, and #133 in Australia. (sources: Spotify and Chartable). To date, over 9,700 episodes have been downloaded.

In each episode, Nemitz shares the latest in marketing innovation and content best practices to grow revenue and audience loyalty. She also features current theatre news, trends, and interviews with some of the country's best creative theatremakers. Her top episodes to date are, in fact, interviews with theatre leaders and theatremakers exploring how they promote the joy of live theatre in their communities.

"Local amateur and professional theatres are still working diligently to regain the losses experienced during the pandemic. For many, the audiences just haven't yet returned to their 2019 levels," Nemitz explained. "But most theatres are eager to learn every possible new technique or tactic to promote their productions, reignite their teams with their mission and guiding principles, move their organizations towards a more equitable and accessible organization for everyone in their community, all the while working around the clock to create the highest possible quality theatre they can. It's no small feat for local theatres, and I am grateful for the many I am able to help succeed."

Julie is an in-demand theatre marketing consultant and founder of Theatre Marketing Lab, where she guides regional and community theatres worldwide. Currently, her program Sell The Show! trains hundreds of theatres that don't have the luxury of hiring large marketing teams or agencies. In the program, theatremakers learn digital marketing practices that increase awareness, engagement, and sales for their productions. A popular speaker and workshop facilitator, Julie's in-person and virtual events are always a hit and often sold out. Nemitz teaches Performing Arts Marketing at Western Michigan University as well as masterclasses for the American Association of Community Theatre and The Presenters Association.

In The Greenroom Theatre Marketing Podcast is available for free on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts. New episodes will be released twice monthly.

For more information about In The Greenroom Theatre Marketing Podcast and to stay up-to-date on new episodes, visit https://julienemitz.com.