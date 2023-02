Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market Garner to Reach $6.4 Bn by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market Size

Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market is estimated to reach $6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single-use bioprocessing materials market include a variety of systems, which are used for both upstream and downstream processing. The systems used in the upstream processing mainly include bioreactors, bioprocess containers, disposable mixers, media bags, membrane absorbers, and samplers. The systems used in the downstream processing mainly consist of connectors, depth fillers, disposable filter cartridges, tangential flow filters, and tubing. Single-use technologies are disposable products that are intended for one-time use.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Arkema, Inc., Dow chemical company, saint gobain, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, BASF, Celanese Corporation

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4600

The single-use bioprocessing material industry is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as increase in prevalence of diabetes, growth in geriatric population, rise in incidence of blindness owing to diabetes, and augment in focus on awareness, which facilitate early diagnosis to control the disease. Although these factors garner the growth of the market, dearth of skilled ophthalmologists and extended approval time for drugs can pose as a major obstacle for the growth of the single-use bioprocessing materials market size. On the other hand, emergence of combined therapies for treatment of diabetic macular edema and the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific & LAMEA are anticipated to provide several opportunities for the single-use bioprocessing material market share.

The single-use bioprocessing material market size in this report is studied on the basis of material, application, and region. On the basis of material, the market is divided into plastic, silicone, and others. On the basis of material, the plastic single-use bioprocessing material segment currently dominates the global single-use bioprocessing material market and this single-use bioprocessing material market trends is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to features of plastics such as low cost, ease of manufacture, versatility, and resistant to damage caused by water. The adoption toward use of plastic materials in single-use bioprocessing has gained traction considerably, in spite of the emerging biopharmaceutical production concerns pertaining to these materials.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5d303f6aa7f1c0568d418e910c6bb4ed

By application, the market is classified into media bags & containers, tubes, filters, sampling systems, and others. On the basis of application, the media bags and containers segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing material market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market as they provide a single-use disposable alternative to traditional glass and rigid plastic carboys in a large variety of bioprocess applications. They enhance process reliability as they reduce the risk of cross-contamination from batch to batch and from product to product. They also eliminate the time and expense of clean-in-place (CIP) & sterilization-in-place (SIP) operations, thus optimizing capacity utilization. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes drives the market for single-use media bags.

North America dominated the market in 2020, owing to increased demand for biopharmaceuticals owing to the rise in geriatric population. The advantages of single-use bioprocessing (such as high energy efficiency, low water usage, less floor space requirement, reduced installation cost, decreased risk of product cross-contamination, and fast implementation) drive the adoption of the North America single-use bioprocessing material market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period due to presence of favorable government support, rise in private investments, growth in geriatric population, surge in trend of outsourcing to emerging Asian markets, and presence of a skilled workforce in these countries.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4600

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

On the basis of material, the plastic single-use bioprocessing material segment currently dominates the global single-use bioprocessing material market and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to features of plastics such as low cost, ease of manufacture, versatility, and resistant to damage caused by water. The adoption toward use of plastic materials in single-use bioprocessing has gained traction considerably, in spite of the emerging biopharmaceutical production concerns pertaining to these materials.

On the basis of application, the media bags and containers segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing material market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market as they provide a single-use disposable alternative to traditional glass and rigid plastic carboys in a large variety of bioprocess applications. They enhance process reliability as they reduce the risk of cross-contamination from batch to batch and from product to product. They also eliminate the time and expense of clean-in-place (CIP) & sterilization-in-place (SIP) operations, thus optimizing capacity utilization. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes drives the market for single-use media bags.

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, owing to increased demand for biopharmaceuticals owing to the rise in geriatric population. The advantages of single-use bioprocessing (such as high energy efficiency, low water usage, less floor space requirement, reduced installation cost, decreased risk of product cross-contamination, and fast implementation) drives the adoption of the North America single-use bioprocessing material market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period due to presence of favorable government support, rise in private investments, surge in geriatric population, rising trend of outsourcing to emerging Asian markets, and presence of a skilled workforce in these countries.

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.