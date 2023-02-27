When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 26, 2023 FDA Publish Date: February 26, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum Company Name: Kawasho Foods USA, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description GEISHA Medium Shrimp, 4 oz can

Company Announcement

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. of New York, NY, is voluntarily recalling one lot of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. because of reported swelling, leaking, or bursting cans. There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The Product was distributed to retail stores (Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, Albertsons) in California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

The GEISHA Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4oz. metal can, with UPC 071140003909. The one lot being recalled is LGC12W12E22; BEST BY: MAY/12/2026 and this code appears on the bottom of the product can.

Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.