Mesoblast Financial Results and Corporate Update Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host a webcast to discuss operational highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The webcast will begin at 4.30pm EST, Monday, February 27; 8.30am AEDT, Tuesday, February 28; 2023. It can be accessed via: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/msb-qtr-2023/

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company’s website: www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2041 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast is developing product candidates for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L allogeneic stromal cell technology platforms. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, biologic-resistant inflammatory bowel disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Rexlemestrocel-L is in development for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications / Investors Media
Paul Hughes BlueDot Media
T: +61 3 9639 6036 Steve Dabkowski
E: investors@mesoblast.com T: +61 419 880 486
  E: steve@bluedot.net.au
   
  Rubenstein
  Tali Mackay
  E: tmackay@rubenstein.com


