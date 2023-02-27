Shoe Insert Market is Expected to Have a CAGR of 5.4% by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for shoe inserts is expected to increase at a 4.4% CAGR in the United States on the back of a growing focus on personal health and well-being among consumers. The presence of favorable patient reimbursement plans in the country is boosting sales of orthopedic insoles in the country.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shoe insert market is predicted to be worth US$ 42.38 billion in 2023, and rise to US$ 71.68 billion by 2033. Initially, the global market was expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2018 and 2022.



This market expansion is primarily attributed to an increase in consumer knowledge of the health advantages of shoe inserts. Increased foot and posture-related issues, as well as a growth in the demand for personalized shoe inserts, all contribute to a great market share.

The growing trend towards producing shoe inserts from biodegradable and eco-friendly materials is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Demand for shoe inserts is rising as a result of the advent of technologically improved products that offer support and comfort for the arch.

It is also anticipated that the market is likely to benefit from the rising demand for orthopedic shoe inserts, particularly among senior individuals who experience joint discomfort and arthritis.

However, it is anticipated that the market's expansion is hampered by the high price of shoe inserts. Also, market expansion may be constrained by the availability of fake goods that don't offer enough comfort and support. It is projected that the introduction of products made in order to meet specific needs opens up profitable market potential.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, China grew significantly in the shoe insert market, with a share of 34.9%.

The shoe insert market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 40.5 billion in 2022.

There is a Y-o-Y growth of 5.6% between 2022 and 2023, which is driven by the popularity of 3D-printed shoe inserts.

With a 69.8% share in 2022, the market in the United States showed signs of growth.

In 2022, India grew steadily in the shoe insert market, with a share of 29.5%.

In 2022, Japan grew significantly in the shoe insert sector, with a share of 32%.

With a 19.9% market share in 2022, Germany had strong growth in the shoe insert sector.

With a share of 44% in 2022, the orthotic insole category is predicted to dominate the market in terms of product type.

Based on material type, rubber is likely to continue dominating the sector during the forecast period, with a share of 26%.



Key Strategies in the Industry

Key players including Superfeet, Otto Bock SE & Co KGaA, Diafarm Laboratories, Texon International Group Limited, and Implus Footcare LLC compete for market share in the highly competitive worldwide shoe inserts business.

To achieve a competitive edge, these businesses are concentrating on product innovation, strong marketing plans, and partnerships with footwear brands. Players are also forming strategic relationships with other businesses to broaden their product offerings.

Also, businesses are spending money on research and development initiatives to create new products and acquire a competitive edge. Players are also concentrating on expanding their presence through alliances, synergies, and acquisitions.

Key segments

By Material Type:

Polymer

Plastic

Rubber

Carbon Fiber

Silicon



By Product Type:

Casual Insole

Sports/Athletic Insole

Orthotic Insole

Safety Insole

By Size (US):

4 to 5

6 to 7

8 to 9

10 to 11

12 to 13



By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Kids



By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Exclusive Stores/Franchise Stores Online Retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan

Japan

China

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

In order to expand distribution and create new goods, Superfeet teamed up with Nike. Moreover, Superfeet and Adidas worked together to increase their footprint in Europe.

The debut of Powerstep ProForm, a new brand of insoles, was announced in October 2020 by the manufacturer of custom and prefabricated orthotics.

To satisfy the demands of athletes and energetic people, Powerstep introduced its new Powerstep Pro line of inserts and insoles.



