Chevron Announces Lower Carbon LNG Fleet Modification Project With Sembcorp Marine

Chevron Corporation CVX, through its subsidiary Chevron Shipping Company LLC, announced entrance into an agreement with Sembcorp Marine Repairs & Upgrades Pte. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (Sembcorp Marine), intending to reduce the carbon intensity of their LNG fleet operations. Under the agreement, with Sembcorp Marine's support, Chevron will install new technologies aboard Chevron vessels to support their energy transition goals. The changes are also in alignment with decarbonization targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Chevron aims to lower the carbon footprint of LNG transportation by installing new technologies such as a reliquefication system, hull air lubrication, and a new gas compressor. Together, these changes are expected to reduce cargo boil-off, lower fuel consumption and increase volumes of cargo delivered.

"We are excited to work with Sembcorp Marine to help us advance our lower carbon goals," said Mr. Mark Ross, President of Chevron Shipping Company. "We believe LNG will be a key component of the global energy transition for years to come, and Chevron is focused on continuing its disciplined capital investment in our LNG fleet."

Sembcorp Marine has significant expertise in complex LNG fleet modifications and has a proven track record for lower carbon solutions for the maritime industry. Sembcorp Marine will provide Chevron with engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) services and expects to complete the work by mid-2025.

Mr. Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President and CEO, said: "Sembcorp Marine is committed to advancing environmental sustainability through the development of industry-leading solutions. Working with Chevron on its LNG fleet upgrades is an immediate way to accelerate the lowering of the carbon footprint in the maritime industry, to achieve the IMO's target to reduce emissions from international shipping by at least half by 2050, compared to the levels in 2008."

About Chevron

Chevron CVX is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine's solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine's customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

