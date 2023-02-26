Submit Release
Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence for the city of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, to make an announcement regarding federal support for organizations on the front lines of the fight against gun crime and gang violence in the City of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

MP Thompson will be joined by His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's.

Following the announcement, MP Thompson and Mayor Breen will take questions from the media.

Date
Monday, February 27, 2023

Time
1:00 p.m. NST

Location
Rabbittown Community Centre 
26 Graves Street
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

