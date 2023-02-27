Darren and Jennifer Lincoln’s New Book, "Big Tech Bias," Reveals How the World's Largest Tech is Against Conservatives

Big Tech Bias Book Cover Page of Darren and Jennifer Lincoln Co-Authors Big Tech Bias Audio Book Cover Page - Steven Mountjoy - Narrator

Big Tech Bias – Is a step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case filed in federal court of our time against the biggest tech company in the world. #

A man who said he never had a chance never took a chance. Out of adversity comes greatness.” — Darren Lincoln

Fulton Books authors Darren Lincoln, a U.S. publisher of magazines and websites for over twenty years and the CEO and president of DJ Lincoln Enterprises Inc., and Jennifer Lincoln have completed their most recent book, "Big Tech Bias: A step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case filed in federal court of our time against the biggest tech company in the world!": an eye-opening work that recounts how the author's business was censored on one of the largest online search engines because of the author's conservative views.

“This is an intriguing story of how one of the United States’ foregone publishing company was denied honest access for indexing to one of the largest search engines in the world,” writes Darren. “My company was blacklisted because of my conservative view based upon their political bias. This eventually turns into a lawsuit, for which sets the precedent for future complaints against an internet Goliath machine that leverages their power to squash any website that does not have the same political views.

“The results turn into a cliff-hanger in US Federal Court for which I hired the most powerful US attorneys and makes a complaint regarding racketeering and how one-sided the largest search engine results really are. It is a week-by-week diary of the events that take place over a four-year period of dismay when going up against the best attorneys they have to offer. The twist and turns are a bone-chilling, case-by-case true story to see who comes out on top. This book might change the way you think about Big Brother and how they can manipulate elections and can totally control winners and losers on the net.”

Published by Fulton Books, Darren Lincoln and Jennifer Lincoln’s book explores the ongoing issue with censorship at the hands of big tech companies, and their different underlying biases that often skew against conservatism. Through sharing their story, Darren and Jennifer challenge readers to think critically about the companies that they interact and share personal information with and remain vigilant of the ways in which big tech can wield their vast information in any way they see fit.

Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Big Tech Bias: A step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case filed in federal court of our time against the biggest tech company in the world!"

The beginning, middle and end of a true story by an American entrepreneur crushed by the largest "Tech Bully" in the world. A vital thrilling experience and a never-give-up attitude that tells the truth. His motto is "Out of Adversity Comes Greatness". A true no-holds-barred love story, tell all that will leave you breathless in intrigue, with the twists-and-turns of events. In this sink or swim backstabbing online world of search engine manipulation and compromise from racketeering to lies and deception. A truly one-of-a-kind experience from an expert’s point of view.

DJ Lincoln Enterprises, Inc. is owned by Darren and Jennifer Lincoln. We incorporated in 1996. Previously we published wholesale trade publications, Merchants News and Miami Import Export. We have designed and developed many websites over the last 25 years. Our biggest website is Seniorcare.care which is an online directory of senior care solutions nationwide in the United States. Our latest accomplishment is our book, Big Tech Bias. This is a step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case filed in federal court of our time against the biggest tech company in the world. We will continue to write books for the general public worldwide in all formats, hard cover, paperback, eBook and audiobook.

