Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Geneva, Switzerland, February 27-28, 2023
February 26, 2023, 19:38 GMT
Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, from February 27-28, 2023, to lead the U.S. Delegation to the 2023 Conference on Disarmament High Level segment and demonstrate the United States’ continued commitment to multilateral disarmament and arms control. While in Geneva, the Under Secretary will also hold bilateral meetings and attend side events.
