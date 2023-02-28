WAV Group Expands Marketing and Branding Division with Industry Veteran Bondilyn Jolly

Marketing and branding veteran Bondilyn Jolly joins WAV Group

WAV Group is expanding its Marketing and Branding division with the addition of Bondilyn Jolly, a highly successful marketing executive.

Bondilyn brings a unique blend of experience. She’s a marketing strategist with proven entrepreneurial skills who will deliver powerful marketing solutions for our clients at WAV Group.” — Marilyn Wilson, Founding Partner, WAV Group

ARROYO GRANDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAV Group, residential real estate’s leading consulting firm, is expanding its Marketing and Branding division with the addition of Bondilyn Jolly, a highly successful marketing executive with deep skills in brokerage, technology, and MLS/Association marketing.

From complete rebranding to new product launches, or on-going marketing and advertising support, WAV Group Marketing assists companies in shaping their marketing strategies, honing their brand message and delivering breakthrough creative that delivers. Bondilyn Jolly will be bringing her 20+ years of real estate marketing experience to WAV Group’s Executive Team.

“In an uncertain market, marketing dollars have to go further than ever,” stated Bondilyn Jolly. “I am excited to bring my experience with proven, data-driven marketing approaches to expand the depth of strategic and executional support WAV Group can provide to its clients. WAV Group is highly respected for their thought leadership, passion for the industry, and outstanding reputation. I look forward to joining this group of business professionals and expanding the WAV Group’s footprint across the industry.”

Having led her own full-service creative and digital marketing agency, Bondilyn and her team delivered highly effective business growth services for many of the nation’s leading real estate organizations. After selling eMerge, her email marketing software to Elm Street Technology in 2018, Jolly joined the Executive Team as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing all marketing initiatives across Elm’s many business units. Jolly has a strong reputation for her work with franchise organizations, brokerages, and software companies in developing, executing, and analyzing business marketing and growth strategies related to recruiting and retention, market expansion, and mergers and acquisitions, while serving as a leader and mentor to many across the real estate industry and beyond.

“Bondilyn brings a unique blend of experience. She’s a marketing strategist with proven entrepreneurial skills who will deliver powerful marketing solutions for our clients at WAV Group. Like all WAV Group leaders, she is passionate about overdelivering and creating waves of business success for the great work she delivers. She will significantly deepen our marketing bench,” said WAV Group Founding Partner Marilyn Wilson. “I look forward to her strategy, creative, copyrighting, innovative executional ideas, and analytical skills to help our clients achieve their growth objectives.”

If you would like to learn more about WAV Group’s Marketing and Branding Division, click here (https://www.wavgroup.com/services/marketing).

About WAV Group

WAV Group delivers innovative and effective guidance to help each of its clients continually evolve and expand. Specializing in the real estate industry, WAV Group is the industry’s leading full-service consultancy and trusted advisor for many of the industry’s most successful brokerages, MLSs, associations, proptech and fintech firms. Our key service areas are strategic planning, public relations, marketing, technology, research, recruiting, venture capital, and mergers & acquisitions. Learn more at WAVGroup.com.