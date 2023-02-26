NeuroSolution Center of Austin Introduces Innovative Laser Activated PRP Procedure for Restorative Medicine

The NeuroSolution Center of Austin has announced a revolutionary treatment, the Laser Activated Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedure. Developed with the expertise of renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Marcella Madera, the procedure harnesses the regenerative power of PRP, enhanced by laser activation. Suitable for a range of conditions, it offers a natural alternative to traditional medical interventions, and future rounds of the procedure are scheduled for interested individuals.

Cedar Park, TX February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The NeuroSolution Center of Austin has announced its latest breakthrough procedure, the Laser Activated Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedure. This revolutionary treatment harnesses the power of PRP to facilitate tissue regeneration and repair, enhanced by laser activation. With its wide-ranging healing capabilities, the procedure is a game-changer in the world of medicine.

The NeuroSolution Center of Austin has partnered with world-renowned neurosurgeon and restorative medicine pioneer Dr. Marcella Madera to refine the methodology for the procedure, utilizing her proprietary system to improve outcomes. The team of experts at the center recently performed the procedure, and it is available to patients seeking a natural alternative to traditional medical interventions.

Dr. Brandon Crawford, of NeuroSolution Center of Austin, says, "We are excited to join forces with Dr. Madera's team and offer our patients this innovative solution in restorative medicine, which is ideal for patients dealing with neurological conditions and can be combined with intensive care or rehab of any type. Our team at Neurosolution Center of Austin is committed to turning improbable into possible, and we're using the most advanced treatment systems available today to do just that."

The procedure is suitable for treating a broad range of conditions, including pediatric brain injuries, neuroautoimmune disorders, and more. Future rounds of the procedure are scheduled for March 10, April 3, and May 18; and interested individuals can reach out to frontdesk@austincdm.com for more information.

About Neurosolution Center of Austin:

The Neurosolution Center of Austin is a leading provider of cutting-edge treatments and innovative solutions for neurological disorders, providing personalized care and improving patients' quality of life. For more information, please visit austincdm.com.

