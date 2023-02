Radiopluggers.com Presents: Come To Me from Canadian Pop artist Day of Atonement

Day Of Atonement Come To Me

Track Title: Come To Me Genre: Pop / Rock Launch Date: 19th January 2023 ISRC Code: UKXN22236701

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Location: Vancouver, CanadaThis is 100% Canadian ContentDay of Atonement’s song Come To Me is written and sung by Michael Meszaros of Vancouver, Canada. He is a pop / rock artist who is a Singer / Songwriter and plays the oboe.Day Of Atonement will be performing September 26th 2023 online at www.dayofatonement.ca . It will be an amazing experience that will bless your WHOLE YEAR.Contact Day Of Atonement at m2@michaelzm.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

