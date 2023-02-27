Submit Release
Radiopluggers.com Presents: Come To Me from Canadian Pop artist Day of Atonement

Day Of Atonement Come To Me

Track Title: Come To Me Genre: Pop / Rock Launch Date: 19th January 2023 ISRC Code: UKXN22236701

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Location: Vancouver, Canada

This is 100% Canadian Content

Day of Atonement’s song Come To Me is written and sung by Michael Meszaros of Vancouver, Canada. He is a pop / rock artist who is a Singer / Songwriter and plays the oboe.

Day Of Atonement will be performing September 26th 2023 online at www.dayofatonement.ca. It will be an amazing experience that will bless your WHOLE YEAR.

Contact Day Of Atonement at m2@michaelzm.com and please mention Radio Pluggers.

Michael Meszaros
Day Of Atonement
+44 7552 531612
Come To Me

