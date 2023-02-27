EAST PALESTINE RESIDENTIAL AID
St. Petersburg, FL (February 27, 2023) – Leading disinfectant brand D-Viral provided hundreds of cases of its multi-purpose spray to aid in Salvation Army relief efforts at the disaster site in East Palestine, Ohio, company officials announced today.
Recent reports coming out of East Palestine indicate the presence of air pollutants at levels that could raise long-term health concerns the area if they remain.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/02/24/ohio-derailment-toxic-air-pollution/
And it’s not just the outdoors that can introduce exposure. Three weeks after the initial incident, experts are recommending that residents clean surfaces indoors, vacuum and wash absorbent items like bedding and window coverings.
D-Viral executives connected with Salvation Army operatives in nearby Salem, Ohio and identified a need for its product in the disaster clean-up efforts underway. The Salvation Army is coping with many challenges associated with the clean-up and support of the local community after the train derailment released toxic materials in the small Ohio town. The train derailment happened on February 3rd.
Since the chemical disaster, The Salvation Army has been providing residents and first responders with clean water and easy access to meals, snacks, clothing, cleaning supplies and hygiene kits.
“Our product is well suited for the challenges that remediators have in East Palestine and surrounding communities, so we seized the opportunity to help,” said Athanasios Touris, Managing Director of D-Viral. “The Salvation Army is such a dynamic resource, and their great work makes our small contribution possible.”
EPA-registered (List N) and certified organic, D-ViralTM is a one-step, ready-to-use, hospital-grade germicidal disinfectant cleaner and environmentally safe deodorant. Shipment of the bottles will arrive for distribution to families in East Palestine by Tuesday or Wednesday, company officials say.
