LINX Launches Real-Time Competitive Intelligence Service to Help Companies Stay Ahead of the Competition

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- LINX, a leading research and consulting firm, today announced the launch of Real-Time Competitive Intelligence (RT CI), a novel service designed to furnish companies with unparalleled insights into their competitors and customers. This service is intended to assist companies in maintaining a competitive advantage and making informed business decisions based on real-time intelligence.The RT CI platform, which is cloud-based, offers more than just periodic reports, enabling users to raise issues and request actionable insights when necessary. By utilizing a unique methodology that combines Human Intelligence (HumInt) and advanced analytics, the RT CI service delivers valuable information that is often hidden in the market. Companies can leverage this intelligence to stay current with their competitors' strategies, tactics, and performance and make better decisions."We developed the RT CI service in response to our clients' need to stay abreast of any critical upcoming developments from their competitors," said Yigal Cohen, CEO of LINX. "By providing companies with the right intelligence at the right time, the RT CI service enables them to make better business decisions. Our team of experienced analysts will deliver actionable and independent intelligence that is simply not available anywhere else."The RT CI service is offered monthly and is flexible and customizable to address the specific technical and commercial challenges faced by each company. Sales teams can use the service to access competitors' full pricing structures and ascertain the status of each competitor in key accounts they are attempting to win. Product management teams can gain insight into competitors' actual features and functionalities, identify technological deficiencies and understand competitors’ product roadmaps to steer products in the right direction. Customer success teams can use the service to understand clients' perceptions of different vendors and obtain metrics for current customer satisfaction.About LINX:LINX is a strategy and intelligence company dedicated to resolving complex business challenges using verifiable competitive intelligence. LINX's unique methodology, based on HUMINT (Human Intelligence), has been honed through years of experience in elite Israeli intelligence units. It enables us to provide unparalleled results for the world's largest tech firms. We are focused on delivering full transparency in our approach, in contrast to traditional market researchers and analysts, who often present superficial, unclear information with dubious evidence. We not only gather HUMINT from industry executives that are actionable, specific, and independent but also provide detailed conclusions that can be traced back to solid, verifiable evidence.For more information on the RT CI service, please visit www.linx.co.il

