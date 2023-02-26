U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Sydney, Australia for WorldPride

U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern will be in Sydney, February 27 to March 5, to participate in WorldPride. WorldPride is an event that began in 2000 and promotes LGBTQI+ issues internationally via festivals, cultural activities, and a human rights conference. WorldPride Sydney (WPS) represents the first time the event will be held in the southern hemisphere and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, the 45th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and the fifth anniversary of marriage equality in Australia.

Special Envoy Stern will speak at the WPS Human Rights Conference, and meet with public officials, business leaders, and civil society members from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Island countries. The Special Envoy will conclude her trip by participating in Sydney’s annual walk across the rainbow bridge on the morning of March 5.

The next WorldPride celebration will be held in Washington, D.C. in 2025.

