THE INSTITUTE OF CANNABIS RESEARCH ANNOUNCES ITS 7TH ANNUAL CANNABIS RESEARCH CONFERENCE AND CALL FOR ABSTRACTS
The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) will be hosting the 7th annual Cannabis Research Conference this August 3-5, 2023 at the Auraria Campus in Denver.PUEBLO, COLORADO, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) will be hosting the 7th annual Cannabis Research Conference this August 3-5, 2023 at the Auraria Campus in Denver. The ICR is the State of Colorado’s official cannabis research organization and is operated by Colorado State University Pueblo https://www.csupueblo.edu/institute-of-cannabis-research/index.html.
The conference is presented in collaboration with the Global Hemp Innovation Center (GHIC) at Oregon State University and will feature leading scientific research from scientist at top universities, government, law, and businesses from Colorado, as well as from national and international organizations. The conference is a three-day, multi-disciplinary event featuring more than 200 presentations, exploring the latest in unbiased cannabis science to inform applications in medicines, foods, materials, textiles and public policy with an aim to improve people’s lives and better society.
Research featured at the conference will come from the areas of:
• Biology, Chemistry, Physiology, and Agronomy of Cannabis
• Business and Economic Development
• Cannabis Education
• Hemp Cultivation, Processes, and Uses
• Medical and Clinical Research
• Public Policy and Regulation
• Quality Assurance and Quality Control of Cannabis Products
The Call for Abstracts for this year’s event has been posted on the conference website. Abstracts are due by Mar. 20, 2023, and will be considered if they contain new scholarly information, meet all relevant ethical and regulatory standards and have no financial conflicts of interest. Abstracts will be published in the Journal of Cannabis Research, a publication of prestigious Springer Nature: https://jcannabisresearch.biomedcentral.com/ .
Kyle Blakely
Blakely + Company
+1 719-439-4890
email us here