Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,877 in the last 365 days.

THE INSTITUTE OF CANNABIS RESEARCH ANNOUNCES ITS 7TH ANNUAL CANNABIS RESEARCH CONFERENCE AND CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) will be hosting the 7th annual Cannabis Research Conference this August 3-5, 2023 at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

PUEBLO, COLORADO, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) will be hosting the 7th annual Cannabis Research Conference this August 3-5, 2023 at the Auraria Campus in Denver. The ICR is the State of Colorado’s official cannabis research organization and is operated by Colorado State University Pueblo https://www.csupueblo.edu/institute-of-cannabis-research/index.html.

The conference is presented in collaboration with the Global Hemp Innovation Center (GHIC) at Oregon State University and will feature leading scientific research from scientist at top universities, government, law, and businesses from Colorado, as well as from national and international organizations. The conference is a three-day, multi-disciplinary event featuring more than 200 presentations, exploring the latest in unbiased cannabis science to inform applications in medicines, foods, materials, textiles and public policy with an aim to improve people’s lives and better society.

Research featured at the conference will come from the areas of:

• Biology, Chemistry, Physiology, and Agronomy of Cannabis
• Business and Economic Development
• Cannabis Education
• Hemp Cultivation, Processes, and Uses
• Medical and Clinical Research
• Public Policy and Regulation
• Quality Assurance and Quality Control of Cannabis Products

The Call for Abstracts for this year’s event has been posted on the conference website. Abstracts are due by Mar. 20, 2023, and will be considered if they contain new scholarly information, meet all relevant ethical and regulatory standards and have no financial conflicts of interest. Abstracts will be published in the Journal of Cannabis Research, a publication of prestigious Springer Nature: https://jcannabisresearch.biomedcentral.com/ .

Kyle Blakely
Blakely + Company
+1 719-439-4890
email us here

You just read:

THE INSTITUTE OF CANNABIS RESEARCH ANNOUNCES ITS 7TH ANNUAL CANNABIS RESEARCH CONFERENCE AND CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more