Get a free Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV, Magicycle is about to announce its Ambassador

Magicycle Ambassador Campaign

The second round of the ambassador campaign starts. From 20th Feb, 2023, we will post one video in Magicycle Facebook group from one of the candidates per day.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magicycle has grown in popularity since its inception. To thank all the Magicycle Fans for their support and love, Magicycle launched a campaign in late 2022 to select an ambassador to represent the gorgeous electric bike brand.At present, the first round of this campaign ended and Magicycle received a total of 18 videos from our Magicycle owners. Congratulation to all the participants and they got a chance to win a big prize - A Free Magicycle Deer Full Suspension Ebike So, let’s get to the point. The second round of the ambassador campaign starts right now. From 20th Feb, 2023, Magicycle will post one video in the Magicycle Facebook group from one of the candidates per day. Here comes the role:For the candidates, please try to invite family members, friends, and colleagues to join the voting. The more votes they get, the better chances they will get to win the big prize.For the rest of the MC group members, Magicycle has prepared prizes. Please vote for the favorite participants by putting comments below the video. Once they are selected, they will get a $39 gift.3 Steps to Vote for the Favorite ParticipantsTo take part in the voting campaign, there are mainly 3 steps. First, please follow the Magicycle Facebook group. Second, like and share the video of the favorite participant. The final step is leaving a comment below the video.By the way, please note that Magicycle has will choose 2 winners below every video for the $39 prizes, so the total should be 36. However, For every 50 additional comments under one video,(based on 50 comments), Magicycle has'll select another winner for the $39 prize. For example, if there are 100 comments under the Num 1 video, there should be 3 winners.As mentioned above, the perfect Magicycle ambassador will get a free Magicycle Deer in any color and model. What is more important is that he is responsible for the promotion of Magicycle and cooperating with Magicycle in marketing activities. So, the future ambassador, please keep it in mind

