SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MAXR, AMYT, ALR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)’s sale to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Maxar shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Amryt Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: AMYT)’s sale to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Chiesi would acquire Amryt for $14.50 in cash per American Depositary Share (ADS) of Amryt plus Contingent Value Rights of up to $2.50 per ADS payable if certain milestones related to Amryt’s product Filsuvez® are achieved. If you are an Amryt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ: ALR)’s sale to ABP Acquisition LLC for $1.31 per share in cash. If you are an AlerisLife shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

