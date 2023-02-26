/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Miller to highlight new investment in cleantech company specializing in artificial intelligence/
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will highlight funding for a groundbreaking clean technology company that is helping to advance the region's economic and environmental prosperity.
Minister Miller will be joined by Sam Ramadori, CEO of BrainBox AI, to discuss business solutions to environmental challenges, while also highlighting how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian companies in achieving business growth and helping Canada meet its ambitious climate objectives.
|
Date:
|
Monday, February 27, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
11:30 am (ET)
|
|
|
Location:
|
BrainBox AI
|
|
500-2075 Robert-Bourassa Boulevard
|
|
Montréal, Quebec
Stay connected
Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/26/c6386.html