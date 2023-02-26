The DSEDJ will adjust the mask-wearing measure for school teachers and students starting from tomorrow (27 February)

MACAU, February 26 - In response to the adjustment of the mask-wearing measure and issuance of the related guidelines by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre; considering that the relaxation of mask measure is beneficial to the growth, physical and psychological development of students, especially for young children and better language teaching and learning; after having consultation with the health department and listening to the opinions of the education sector, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that starting from 27 February, under general situations, teachers and students of schools of non-tertiary education will not be required to wear masks during classes or activities (including participation in inter-school competitions and camp activities). Tertiary education institutions should refer to the relevant requirements for implementation. According to the guidelines of the health department, in order to protect the health, teachers and students are still required to wear masks in the following circumstances:

1. Travelling by school bus and public transport;

2. Feeling unwell, when one has flu-like symptoms such as fever, myalgia, sore throat, cough or runny nose;

3. Entering medical institutions or places where masks are required to be worn.

Teachers and students should have masks on hand on a daily basis, and in the event of a cluster infection in school, the mask wearing requirements will be dynamically adjusted according to the actual situation. In addition, if teachers and students are unwell or have suspected symptoms, they should complete the rapid antigen test by themselves, and they are advised to report the result on the antigen test declaration platform, wear a mask, seek medical consultation in a timely manner and stay at home for rest. Cross-border teachers and students should also be aware of and tie in with the relevant measures of the regions where they are situated in.

Interviews for children entering kindergarten for the first time in the academic year 2023/2024 will commence from 1 March, parents and children are not required to wear masks when entering schools or during the interviews. The DSEDJ reminds parents to pay attention to the interview dates and time notified by schools, set off early and communicate with the school as soon as possible if their child is unwell or if there are special circumstances.