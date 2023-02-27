Javier López named New Chief Financial Officer at Ignion

Javier López, Ignion's CFO

Veteran Global Finance Executive strengthens Leadership Team.

I’m thrilled to join Ignion to continue building a strong foundation for Ignion’s ongoing growth, innovation, and impact in our community.” — Javier López, Ignion's CFO

SANT CUGAT DEL VALLèS, BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignion, a Barcelona based IoT antenna innovator, today announced the appointment of Javier López to Chief Financial Officer and Board Member as of February 1, 2023. Mr. López will be responsible for leading the company’s global Finance, HR, IT, Legal, Investor Relations, and Procurement teams. Javier is a high-impact senior executive with vast CFO and finance transformation experience.

“Javier is a proven global CFO with a solid track record of delivering results leading the optimization and development of global finance operations, as well as implementing major strategic programs and improving business performance. After a rigorous search process, we are excited to welcome him to the Ignion team,” said Jaap Groot, Ignion’s CEO. “He brings a unique mix of start-up and multi-national enterprise leadership that will serve us well as we continue our stable growth trajectory.”

“I’m thrilled to join Ignion, the world leader in IoT Virtual Antenna® products, to continue building a strong foundation for Ignion’s ongoing growth, innovation, and impact in our community. It is a unique opportunity to be part of what will be one of the most disruptive businesses this decade.”

López began his professional career with General Electric where he spent almost 17 years in various senior finance executive and management roles at GE Capital and GE Plastics mainly across EMEA and USA. After holding a global head of finance position at Standard Chartered Bank leading teams in EMEA, USA, and Asia, Javier was Group CFO at ID Finance, an online lending fintech focused on Europe and Latam. Also, in Latam, he served as Group CFO at Pay Retailers, an online payments fintech. In these two fintech companies, Javier delivered growth, profitability, and sustainability of the businesses transforming them from start-up companies into corporate companies.

Javier holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Químico de Sarrià (IQS), and an MBA from ESADE Business School. Javier has been a guest speaker in the Executive MBA at IESE Business School covering lending and payments at Fintechs, and he also acts as a Mentor at ESADE Business School.

About Ignion

Founded in Barcelona, Spain, as an independent antenna product business in 2015, the Virtual Antenna® technology is already embedded in more than 30 million IoT devices worldwide. Ignion has assembled a leading R&D and engineering team to make RF easier and more predictable using their revolutionary antenna products and ground-breaking cloud services that meet the ever-evolving requirements of IoT wireless connectivity.

Ignion has corporate offices in Spain, USA, and China as well as several strategic partnerships with the leading module makers and transceiver OEM’s.