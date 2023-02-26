Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 27, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 27, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 270 NATIONAL HISTORY DAY PROGRAM SCHOOLS (HEMPHILL)

SB 7/a RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND (STEFANICS/ARMSTRONG)

SB 378/a SEVERANCE TAX FUND MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 202/a SUSTAINABLE POST-SECONDARY FUNDING (MUÑOZ)

SB 494 HIGHER ED FUNDING AFTER BUDGET PASSES (MUÑOZ)

SB 481 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP AS FORGIVABLE LOAN (SHARER/BURT)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

CS/HB 95 RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE

(LUJAN/SARIÑANA)

HB 195/a FOREST CONSERVATION ACT AMENDMENTS (MCQUEEN/NIBERT)

SB 391/a WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS. (CERVANTES)

SB 413 ENERGY PROJECT NOTICE TO MILITARY BASES (POPE)

SB 418 OIL & GAS ACT CHANGES (JARAMILLO)

SB 420 GOV’T UNIT UTILITY SAVINGS CONTRACTS (STEFANICS)

SB 432 LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Monday, February 27, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 387 SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION (LOPEZ)

HB 126/a SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS (ROMERO/LANE)

HB 148 EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS (LENTE)

HB 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS (SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, February 27, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 359 T OR C WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS (DIAMOND)

SB 339 RENAME JUVENILE CONTINUUM GRANT FUND

(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 342 PROTECTED UTILITY CUSTOMER DATA (JARAMILLO)

SB 348 OVERTIME FOR CERTAIN MOTOR CARRIERS (SHENDO)

SB 350 U VISA CERTIFICATION ACT (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 357 PARENTS OF CHILDREN IN PERFORMING ART (JARAMILLO/POPE)

SB 368 LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY CAM EXCEPTIONS (POPE)

SB 369 FIREFIGHTER WORKERS’ COMP CONDITIONS (POPE)

SB 370 COLLECTION OF CERTAIN DEMOGRAPHIC DATA (HAMBLEN)

SB 425 COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY TREATMENT PROGRAMS

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROMERO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair



Monday, February 27, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

SB 69 ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)

SB 222 RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS (PIRTLE)

CS/SB 246 UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS (IVEY-SOTO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

SB 310/a CRISIS TRIAGE CENTERS (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 383 PUBLIC ED. BACKGROUND CHECK PROCESS (STEWART)

SB 114 CONCEALED CARRY IN RESTAURANTS & BARS (NEVILLE)

CS/SB 117 PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT (SOULES}

SB 126 CHILD SEX ABUSE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS (DUHIGG/HEMPHILL)

SB 171/a PROHIBIT AUATOMATIC FIREARM SALES (SOULES)

SB 183 CONSERVATOR WAIVER OF LIABILITY (INGLE)

SB 213/a METHADONE DISPENSED BY RNS & LPNS (PADILLA/O’NEILL)

HB 9/a UNLAWFUL ACCESS TO FIREARM BY MINOR (HERNDON/STEWART)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Monday, February 27, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

HB 4/a VOTING RIGHTS PROTECTIONS (MARTÍNEZ/CHASEY)

SJR 12 MAGISTRATE COURT PROPERTY (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 437 VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION ACT (LOPEZ/ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 439 LEG. APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN LAND PURCHASES (SHARER/MUÑOZ)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

