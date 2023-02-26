Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 27, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023


Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 27, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 270     NATIONAL HISTORY DAY PROGRAM SCHOOLS     (HEMPHILL)
SB 7/a     RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND     (STEFANICS/ARMSTRONG)
SB 378/a     SEVERANCE TAX FUND MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 202/a     SUSTAINABLE POST-SECONDARY FUNDING     (MUÑOZ)
SB 494     HIGHER ED FUNDING AFTER BUDGET PASSES     (MUÑOZ)
SB 481     OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP AS FORGIVABLE LOAN     (SHARER/BURT)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311
CS/HB 95     RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE
     (LUJAN/SARIÑANA)
HB 195/a     FOREST CONSERVATION ACT AMENDMENTS     (MCQUEEN/NIBERT)
SB 391/a     WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS.     (CERVANTES)
SB 413     ENERGY PROJECT NOTICE TO MILITARY BASES     (POPE)
SB 418     OIL & GAS ACT CHANGES     (JARAMILLO)
SB 420     GOV’T UNIT UTILITY SAVINGS CONTRACTS     (STEFANICS)
SB 432     LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT     (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, February 27, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 387     SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION     (LOPEZ)
HB 126/a     SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS     (ROMERO/LANE)
HB 148     EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS     (LENTE)
HB 181     NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS     (SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
     or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, February 27, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 359     T OR C WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS     (DIAMOND)
SB 339     RENAME JUVENILE CONTINUUM GRANT FUND
     (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 342     PROTECTED UTILITY CUSTOMER DATA     (JARAMILLO)
SB 348     OVERTIME FOR CERTAIN MOTOR CARRIERS     (SHENDO)
SB 350     U VISA CERTIFICATION ACT     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 357     PARENTS OF CHILDREN IN PERFORMING ART     (JARAMILLO/POPE)
SB 368     LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY CAM EXCEPTIONS     (POPE)
SB 369     FIREFIGHTER WORKERS’ COMP CONDITIONS     (POPE)
SB 370     COLLECTION OF CERTAIN DEMOGRAPHIC DATA     (HAMBLEN)
SB 425     COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY TREATMENT PROGRAMS
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/ROMERO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair


Monday, February 27, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321
SB 69     ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)
SB 222     RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS     (PIRTLE)
CS/SB 246     UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS     (IVEY-SOTO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
SB 310/a     CRISIS TRIAGE CENTERS     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 383     PUBLIC ED. BACKGROUND CHECK PROCESS     (STEWART)
SB 114    CONCEALED CARRY IN RESTAURANTS & BARS     (NEVILLE)
CS/SB 117     PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT     (SOULES}
SB 126     CHILD SEX ABUSE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS     (DUHIGG/HEMPHILL)
SB 171/a    PROHIBIT AUATOMATIC FIREARM SALES     (SOULES)
SB 183     CONSERVATOR WAIVER OF LIABILITY     (INGLE)
SB 213/a     METHADONE DISPENSED BY RNS & LPNS     (PADILLA/O’NEILL)
HB 9/a     UNLAWFUL ACCESS TO FIREARM BY MINOR     (HERNDON/STEWART)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 815 0254 3362
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Monday, February 27, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311
HB 4/a     VOTING RIGHTS PROTECTIONS     (MARTÍNEZ/CHASEY)
SJR 12     MAGISTRATE COURT PROPERTY     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 437     VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION ACT     (LOPEZ/ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 439     LEG. APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN LAND PURCHASES     (SHARER/MUÑOZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

###

