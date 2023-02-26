Non-Dairy Creamer Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 2.38 Billion by 2027

Dairy alternative has become a need for consumers who are allergic to conventional milk/milk products.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Non-Dairy Creamer Market by Origin (Almond, Coconut, Soy & Others), Form (Powdered & Liquid), Nature (Organic and Conventional), and Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global non-dairy creamer industry generated $1.73 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $2.38 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market. However, expensive nature and popularity of low-fat and low cholesterol conventional milk hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in consumers who are allergic to dairy products and introduction of different taste & flavors of dairy alternative beverages present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Nestlé S.A.

White Wave Foods

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Ripple Foods

Nutpods

Super Group Ltd.

Laird Superfood

Califia Farms

Kerry Group, and Rich Product Corporation.

Based on form, the liquid segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2019, and is expected to contribute its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to convenience and ease of use offered by liquid non-dairy creamers and rise in number of lactose intolerant population across the world. The report also analyzes the powdered form.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share with nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to aggressive marketing and positioning strategies, new product launches, and rise in health awareness among consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward non-dairy products.

Based on the non-dairy creamer market analysis by origin, almond was the most prominent segment in 2019, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6%. However, the coconut segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR throughout the forecast period, reaching the market size of $573.4 million in 2027.

