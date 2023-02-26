Natural Sweeteners Market Is Expected to Generate $3.8 Billion by 2028: Exactitude Consultancy Research

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Natural Sweeteners Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2028). Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%, the market value is expected to reach US 3.8 Billion by 2028-end.

Natural Sweeteners Market Demand Analysis and Growth in upcoming years

Due to rising demand for low-calorie and natural sweeteners among consumers who are concerned about their health, the market for natural sweeteners is anticipated to expand considerably in the coming years. Here is a market demand analysis and development forecast:

Growing health consciousness: One of the key factors influencing the demand for natural sweeteners is the rising knowledge of the health risks linked to the consumption of artificial sweeteners. Consumers are now choosing less caloric and higher glycemic index healthy substitutes for sugar.

increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity: The market for natural sweeteners is expanding as a result of the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Natural sweeteners are gaining popularity as a sugar substitute for those with diabetes and those trying to reduce weight because they contain fewer calories and do not increase blood sugar levels.

Food trend toward natural and organic goods: The market for natural sweeteners is expanding as a result of the shift toward natural and organic food products. Natural sweeteners work well into the trend of consumers seeking out food items free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Natural Sweeteners Market covered in this report are: Dupont, ADM, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion incorporated, Cargill incorporated, Roquette frères, Purecircle ltd, Macandrews & Forbes holdings inc, Foodchem international corporation and Ecogreen oleochemicals pvt ltd, and others.

Recent Developments

Tate & Lyle launched the VANTAGE sweetener solution design tools. It is a set of new and innovative sweetener solution design tools along with an education program, which is designed for creating sugar-reduced food and drinks using low-calorie sweeteners.

ADM and Aston Foods (Russia) entered into a joint venture of sweeteners and starches in Russia. This helped the company in expanding its footprint in the Russian natural sweeteners market.

Attributes Value Natural Sweeteners market Share (2022) US$ 2.44 billion Natural Sweeteners market Projected Size (2028) US$ 3.8 Billion Natural Sweeteners market Growth (CAGR 2023-2028) 6.1%

Browse the full "Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), by End-use sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), by Region , Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028" Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1983/natural-sweeteners-market/#table-of-content

Segment Overview

Natural Sweeteners can be classified into various types based on the nature of the service provided. Here are some common types of Natural Sweeteners:

by Type

Stevia: The leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana shrub are used to make the plant-based sweetener stevia. It is a 200–300 times sweeter than sugar, calorie-free additive. The sweetener stevia is frequently found in baked goods, dairy items, and beverages.

Honey: Honey is a naturally occurring sweetener that honeybees make from blossom nectar. It has antimicrobial qualities and is high in antioxidants. The most popular sweetener in tea, coffee, and baked products is honey.

By End-User

Food business: A variety of food products, including bakery, confectionery, cereal, and dairy products, are produced using natural sweeteners in the food business. Additionally, they are utilized in marinades, dressings, and relishes.

Industry of Beverages: Carbonated and non-carbonated soft beverages, energy drinks, sports drinks, and juices are all produced in the industry using natural sweeteners.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, type, and region.

by Type by End-Use Sector Stevia

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Sweet Proteins

Others Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Direct Sales

Others

Regional Insights:

Here are some regional insights about the Natural Sweeteners market:

The North American, European, Asian-Pacific, South American, Middle Eastern, and African regions make up the major geographic segments of the worldwide market for natural sweeteners. Here are some details about the market for natural sweets in each area:

North America: Due to the rising demand for low-calorie and natural sweeteners among consumers who are health-conscious, North America is the region with the biggest market for natural sweeteners. Because processed food and beverages are so widely consumed there, the US industry is the biggest in this area.

Europe: Due to the rising desire for natural and organic food products, Europe is the second-largest market for natural sweeteners. The main marketplaces in this area are the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

Asia-Pacific: Due to the region's rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity as well as growing knowledge of natural sweeteners' health benefits, Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing market for sweeteners. The three biggest marketplaces in this area are India, China, and Japan.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2028

Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2028

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2028

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2028

Regional market size and forecast up to 2028

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Natural Sweeteners Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2028

Detailed information on factors that will drive Natural Sweeteners Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Natural Sweeteners Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Natural Sweeteners industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Natural Sweeteners Market vendors

