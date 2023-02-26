Mask wearing requirements to be adjusted from tomorrow (27 February) as local epidemic situation continuously remains stable

MACAU, February 26 - The epidemic situation in Macao has continuously remained stable over the last two months. Making reference from the anti-epidemic experience worldwide, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre will adjust its mask wearing requirements starting tomorrow (27 February).

Under general situations, one is not required to wear a mask when staying in outdoor places; however, masks are still required to enter medical institutions (except for inpatients), elderly and rehabilitation homes (except for service users living there), or on board public transport other than taxis (including both drivers and passengers). As for other indoor venues and modes of transport, their supervisory entities should exercise discretion after assessing such factors as the prevailing epidemic situation, air circulation in the venues/modes of transport, the number and density of the crowd, as well as the nature and duration of activities, etc.; if masks are required, an announcement or a notice should be made in an appropriate manner.

In certain circumstances, such as large-scale gathering activities, nurseries and non-tertiary education institutions where a cluster infection occurs, or a surge of cases in Macao, the organizers or supervisory entities should require people to wear a mask before entering relevant premises. In addition, people should use a mask if they develop fever, myalgia, sore throat, cough, runny nose or other flu-like symptoms. However, infants and children 3 years of age or younger can be exempted from using a mask in any venue.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stresses that the indoor mask wearing requirements can be adjusted again according to the actual development of the COVID-19 situation. Members of the public should carry face masks with them when going out, so that they can use it when necessary; they should also have at least two weeks’ supply of masks at home in case of emergency needs. In the event of fever, myalgia, sore throat, cough, runny nose and other suspected symptoms, one should perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves or go to a medical institution for a nucleic acid test (NAT). Those who have completed a rapid antigen test (RAT) are encouraged to report their result on the designated declaration platform ( https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat) to record their own infection status and facilitate the on-going epidemic surveillance of the authorities.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds elderly people and people with chronic underlying diseases the importance of seeking timely medical treatment if they are infected with COVID-19, who may not have severe symptoms in the early stage but the condition may get worse a few days later. To reduce the risk of infection, members of the public should:

1. Receive COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses;

2. Maintain good personal hygiene, wear masks as required, and wash hands frequently;

3. Ensure adequate sleep, a balanced diet, and regular exercise;

4. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when sneezing or coughing, put the used tissue in a covered trash can and wash your hands as soon as possible; when there is no tissue, cover your mouth and nose with your elbow instead of your palm;

5. Maintain air circulation and good environmental hygiene;

6. Immunocompromised individuals, such as the elderly and people with chronic underlying diseases, should avoid staying in crowded places and wear a mask whenever necessary;

7. If you have fever, cough or other symptoms, put on a mask, seek medical attention in a time manner and stay home for rest.